7,000 Shares in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Purchased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,359. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

