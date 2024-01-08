Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.67

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.67 and last traded at $97.05, with a volume of 601532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

