abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.01

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 55851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

