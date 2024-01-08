Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 0.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.78. 362,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

