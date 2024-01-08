Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.20. 735,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,582. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.