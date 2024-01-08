Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.34. 1,352,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

