Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $190.29. 616,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,557. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.