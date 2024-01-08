Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,121 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TPR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 927,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,720. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

