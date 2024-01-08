Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,686 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,635.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $234.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $330.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

