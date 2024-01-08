Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

