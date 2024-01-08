Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,708 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

