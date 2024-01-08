Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,003 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $454,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $57.30. 1,614,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,596. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

