Absolute Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.00. 194,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,575. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

