Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.33. 118,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,665. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $256.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

