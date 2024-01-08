Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,830. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

