Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $982,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $76.37 during midday trading on Monday. 2,915,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,668. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

