Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

