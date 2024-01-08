Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $571,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 655,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,395. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.