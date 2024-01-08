Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. 7,126,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,412,639. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

