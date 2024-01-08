Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 24,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

