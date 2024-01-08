Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.84. 390,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

