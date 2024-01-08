Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,613,000 after buying an additional 210,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $73.50. 1,519,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.