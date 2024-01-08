Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.63. The stock had a trading volume of 875,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,910. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

