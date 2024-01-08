Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. 8,400,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

