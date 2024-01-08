Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 11,352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

