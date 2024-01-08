Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 19,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 879,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,389. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

