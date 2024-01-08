Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,576 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.