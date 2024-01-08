Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

