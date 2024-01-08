Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. 13,879,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,562,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

