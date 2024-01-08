Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 458.6% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 162,036 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

