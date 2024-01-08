Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 475,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 101,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 314.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 624,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,095. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.