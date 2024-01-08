Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.
Accolade Price Performance
NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $11.62. 1,080,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,729. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACCD
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accolade
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.