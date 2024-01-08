Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $11.62. 1,080,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,729. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

