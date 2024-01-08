ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 230,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,337. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.23. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

