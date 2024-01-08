ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. ACV Auctions comprises approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of ACV Auctions worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,272 shares of company stock worth $8,247,425. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. 434,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.