Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 42,642 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $21.15.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.