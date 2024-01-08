Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 42,642 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 909,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 130,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 270,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

