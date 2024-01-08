Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

