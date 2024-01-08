Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.93. 40,856,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,801,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

