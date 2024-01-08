Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.30. 371,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

