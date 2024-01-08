Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,856 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $573.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,455. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day moving average of $548.74. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

