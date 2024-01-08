Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after purchasing an additional 226,557 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. 388,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,540. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

