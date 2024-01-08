Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $102.29. 2,407,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $530.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

