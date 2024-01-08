Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.72. 81,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.