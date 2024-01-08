Advisor Partners II LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $20.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.74. 11,580,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.