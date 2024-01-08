Advisor Partners II LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 345.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

VV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.72. 65,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

