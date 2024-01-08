Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP remained flat at $235.21 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 166,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

