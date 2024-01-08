Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COP traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 796,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

