Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 803,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 37,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,039. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

