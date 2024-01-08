Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

ELV traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $482.04. 63,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.76 and its 200-day moving average is $458.10. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

