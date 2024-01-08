Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,980. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

