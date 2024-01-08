Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.60. 82,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

